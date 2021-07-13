65% Say ‘No More Sewage Sludge on Farmland’ in Comments to Department of Ecology

Tumtum, WA: Out of exactly 100 public comments received by the Washington State Department of Ecology on the morning of the comment deadline, 86% of people who submitted written comments don’t want municipal sewage sludge to be used as fertilizer, or that its use be significantly more strictly regulated. 65% want an immediate ban. Widely recognized safety concerns about chemical contamination in sewage sludge which is then used as fertilizer were commonly mentioned by commenters.