Washington State

65% Say ‘No More Sewage Sludge on Farmland’ in Comments to Department of Ecology

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 14 days ago

Tumtum, WA: Out of exactly 100 public comments received by the Washington State Department of Ecology on the morning of the comment deadline, 86% of people who submitted written comments don’t want municipal sewage sludge to be used as fertilizer, or that its use be significantly more strictly regulated. 65% want an immediate ban. Widely recognized safety concerns about chemical contamination in sewage sludge which is then used as fertilizer were commonly mentioned by commenters.

gorgenewscenter.com

Comments / 0

#Sewage Sludge#Farmland#Fertilizer#Hazardous Waste#Wa#Biosolids Management#The Department Of Ecology#Washington Farms
