Lackawanna County, PA

Christmas in July celebrated in Lackawanna County

Posted by 
Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 11 days ago

Even though Christmas is still six months away, folks celebrated the holiday season today in Lackawanna County.

There was a festive feel at Aventura at Creekside in Carbondale.

The senior living and rehabilitation center hosted a Christmas in July party for residents.

Santa Claus stopped by to hand out presents.

Christmas music played, and Christmas movies were on TV.

Administrators say it was nice to have a little fun after a tough year and a half for residents.

Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

