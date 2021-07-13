Christmas in July celebrated in Lackawanna County
Even though Christmas is still six months away, folks celebrated the holiday season today in Lackawanna County.
There was a festive feel at Aventura at Creekside in Carbondale.
The senior living and rehabilitation center hosted a Christmas in July party for residents.
Santa Claus stopped by to hand out presents.
Christmas music played, and Christmas movies were on TV.
Administrators say it was nice to have a little fun after a tough year and a half for residents.
Comments / 0