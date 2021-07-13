Ovitas i-Link for ELO ECM Suite Implemented at New Hampshire Generator Installers

The Event Is Designed to Encourage Innovation and Empower Citizen Developers to Create Custom Business Applications in Hours With Creatio’s Leading Low-Code/No-Code Platform. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, announced its No-code Hackathon, a call for the global community of business analysts and citizen developers to leverage the power of no-code. Creatio aims to demonstrate how any line-of-business worker can quickly develop enterprise-grade apps for process automation without any coding skills involved. The virtual event starts at 9:00 am EDT on August 31, 2021. Four hackathon winners will share $10,000 USD in prize money and get a chance to publish and monetize their app in the Creatio Marketplace.