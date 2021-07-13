Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Ovitas i-Link for ELO ECM Suite Implemented at New Hampshire Generator Installers

Times Union
 11 days ago

I-Link Web Service synchronizes master data between ERP and ELOenterprise for intelligent document management. BOSTON and BURLINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. ELO Digital Office USA enabling businesses to improve collaboration and digitalize information management, announced today that New Hampshire Generator Installers (NHGI) implemented i-Link, a web service from ELO Business Partner Ovitas. i-Link synchronizes master data between an ERP system and ELO ECM Suite for enterprise document management. With Ovitas i-Link, NHGI automatically routes documents such as invoices or purchase orders from their ERP system to the ELO document management system. “i-Link is a huge time saver that promotes efficiency, benefitting both employees and customers,” noted Brian Bettencourt, president of NHGI. “Instead of techs requesting customer information from the home office, they now have immediate access to accurate information regardless of where they are working.”

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecm#Elo#North And South America#Ovitas I Link#I Link Web Service#Erp#Eloenterprise#Prweb#Elo Digital Office Usa#Nhgi#I Link#Quickbooks Integration#Po#Ap#Esignature#Elo Business Partners#Elo Usa#Linkedin#Ovitas Headquartered#Ecm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Twitter
Related
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

The real cost of MSSPs not implementing new tech

Enterprises have plenty to manage as their infrastructures scale with a growing and increasingly complex cloud computing environment. They often bring in expert help to ensure a strong security posture, outsourcing jobs to managed security service providers (MSSPs). Contracting with firms whose sole focus is cybersecurity makes a lot of...
Businesscommercialintegrator.com

New AV/IT Installation Company Launched

Infinit Installation, a new Audio-Visual and IT installation company, has just been formed to provide turnkey labor solutions for integrated technology projects. Infinit Installation is a comprehensive installation company, providing augmented staffing solutions to scale teams as project workloads fluctuate. President/Founder, Ciaran Hamilton, a long-time technology pro fell into the...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Zeel Launches In New Hampshire

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the leading technology platform for booking healthcare services to the home or office, announces the company's arrival in the greater Manchester region. Zeel's nationwide network of more than 11,000 massage therapists, physical therapists, nurses and other wellness providers allows patients and consumers to book massage, physical therapy, Covid testing and vaccination and other services through Zeel's best-in-class app or through its website, www.zeel.com. This is Zeel's first launch in the " Granite State."
SoftwareTimes Union

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
Computersthreatpost.com

Industrial Networks Exposed Through Cloud-Based Operational Tech

Critical ICS vulnerabilities can be exploited through leading cloud-management platforms. The benefits of using a cloud-based management platform to monitor and configure industrial control systems (ICS) devices are obvious — efficiency, cost-savings and better diagnostics just for starters. But new research found critical vulnerabilities in these platforms that could be used to paralyze operations if left unmitigated.
BusinessTimes Union

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
TechnologyTimes Union

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Best Board Management Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Board Management Data Quadrant Awards, naming four vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
Computersaithority.com

Creatio Announces Hackathon To Highlight The Power of No-code For Application Development

The Event Is Designed to Encourage Innovation and Empower Citizen Developers to Create Custom Business Applications in Hours With Creatio’s Leading Low-Code/No-Code Platform. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, announced its No-code Hackathon, a call for the global community of business analysts and citizen developers to leverage the power of no-code. Creatio aims to demonstrate how any line-of-business worker can quickly develop enterprise-grade apps for process automation without any coding skills involved. The virtual event starts at 9:00 am EDT on August 31, 2021. Four hackathon winners will share $10,000 USD in prize money and get a chance to publish and monetize their app in the Creatio Marketplace.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
EconomyTimes Union

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
Aerospace & DefenseTimes Union

OneSky Selected by NASA to Participate in Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. OneSky, a global UTM company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions, has announced it has been selected to participate in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. The AAM National Campaign will bring together thought leaders from around the world to gather research which will enable a safe, secure, and effective advanced air mobility system in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy