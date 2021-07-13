Cancel
CalvertHealth garners 4-star rating

 12 days ago

Report cards were recently released for more than 4,500 of the nation’s hospitals and CalvertHealth Medical Center has received a 4-star rating (out of 5-stars) by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Care Compare website. The 4-star rating ranks CalvertHealth among the top 12 hospitals in the state of Maryland.

