Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Little Caesars debuts newest pizza with plant-based pepperoni

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Caesars, the Detroit-based national pizza chain, has just introduced a vegetarian-friendly pizza topped with plant-based pepperoni slices. Little Caesars partnered with Greenleaf Foods Field Roast brand, maker of plant-based meat and cheese products, to launch its Planteroni pizza in five U.S. markets, including Detroit. The plant-based pepperoni will also be a topping option for custom pizzas via the chain's app or website.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Pizza Cheese#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#Slices N Sticks#Tasters#Free Press#Caesars Planteroni#Muenster#Field Roasts#Pizza Portal#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

One of the Most Popular Taco Bell Items In History Is Returning to the Menu

Taco Bell sure knows how to keep fans on their toes with one of the most dynamic menus in fast food. The company is at it yet again with some big news—its most successful limited-time item in history is making a splashy comeback to the menus this summer. The viral Nacho Fries, which keep making much-too-short appearances at Taco Bell, will return for the seventh time later this month.
RecipesPosted by
Daily Dot

TikToker swears $1 iced lemon cake from Walmart tastes same as one from Starbucks (updated)

Update 11:26am CT, July 16: When reached for comment, a Starbucks spokesperson told the Daily Dot in a statement that the Walmart lemon loaf and Starbucks lemon loaf are not the same. “Starbucks recipes are exclusive to the company, using high-quality ingredients and we continue to develop our portfolio of beverage and food items to meet customer needs. Starbucks Iced Lemon Loaf is a citrusy, buttery, moist lemon pound cake topped with a sweet icing,” the spokesperson said.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Chick-fil-A Employee’s Attempt to Expose the Beloved Fast Food Chain Kinda Backfires

A Chick-fil-A employee attempted to expose the well-loved fast-food chain on TikTok earlier this month. The user posted a TikTok of an employee scraping the breading off of chicken with the caption "and y'all be eating this." The employee filming the video asks the person scraping the chicken what it's used for and they respond that it's for the chicken soup.
Restaurantsmashed.com

This Is What Makes Burger King's Whoppers So Delicious

With Burger King welcoming more than 11 million guests around the world, you have to wonder what's keeping them coming back (according to the chain itself). Is it the customer service? The flavorful chicken sandwiches? Could it be the zesty onion rings? Or maybe, just maybe it's one huge fan favorite staple — The Whopper. The product of a redesign of the company's process for cooking burgers, the menu item was introduced three years after the famed establishment's opening in 1954 and has been a number one among fans for decades. In fact, according to one of the co-founders of the restaurant, Jim McLamore, the name itself represented something he knew was going to be big, in size and customer indulgence (via The Washington Post).
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
Food & Drinksbestproducts.com

You Can Get a 1.5-Pound Tub of Hidden Valley Ranch Pepperoni Pizza Dip

Hidden Valley continues to reinvent its beloved ranch dressing into sauces, dips, and more. You won’t find any complaints here, especially when it comes to the brand’s new bite, Pepperoni Pizza Dip. The easy appetizer mixes cheese, pepperoni, and signature Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning. It’s suggested that you warm it...
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Charcuterie-Ready Plant-Based Cheeses

These new Nurishh cheese alternatives have been announced by Bel UK as an expansion of the plant-based cheese range that will offer consumers an option to add into their charcuterie board mix. The products include the new Plants Based Alternative to Camembert and the Mozzarella Style Block, which are both crafted with premium ingredients. The cheese-inspired products are available now at Asda locations in the UK with a wider launch taking place into the future.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mega 99.3

Little Caesars Introduces Vegan Pepperoni to Stores Nationwide

Little Caesars announced today that it will introduce a vegan pepperoni to its US menu nationwide. The third-largest pizza chain in the world will feature its first plant-based meat option on its new Planteroni pizza - a dairy-based pie topped with vegan pepperoni. The plant-based pizza topping comes from the vegan brand Field Roast Grain Co. The plant-based topping can be added to any custom pizza, but currently, Little Caesars does not offer a plant-based cheese for its pizzas.
Food & DrinksPopular Mechanics

Ooni’s Karu 12 Is a Fun Little Pizza Oven

The Takeaway: Pizza ovens are going to be a popular trend this summer, with folks firing up purpose built ovens on patios and in backyards all across the land. We've been watching the trend and learned of this oven made by one of the first companies to engineer the portable, personal pizza oven—Ooni Pizza Ovens. Ooni has made it possible—and easy—to make Instagram-worthy, artisan pizza at home with their Karu 12, dual fuel pizza oven. We were as impressed with cooking a delicious pizza in 60 seconds, as we were with the design and construction of the Karu 12. Made from stainless steel and riveted with tight seams, the sleek pizza oven is compact and easy to set up.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Orange Chicken Alternatives

Panda Express partnered with Beyond Meat to develop vegan orange chicken that will be introduced at test locations in the greater New York City and Los Angeles areas. The Beyond The Original Orange Chicken boasts a fully plant-based coating and sauce inspired by Panda Express' own famous orange chicken, which has been a menu staple for decades.
Restaurantscountry1037fm.com

Fast Food News: Jimmy John’s Wraps and Plant Based Pizza!

Another week and big things are happening in the world of fast food. This time for fast food news we don’t have any new players in the chicken wars, however. It is good news if you are more health-conscious than the average fast-food connoisseur. Jimmy John’s Introduces Summer Wraps!. I...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Greek-Style Cheeses

The Follow Your Heart Greek Style Crumbles is a new product from the brand that's arriving at UK retailers now to offer consumers with a dairy-free alternative to traditional cheeses. The product is formulated with 10 ingredients in the recipe and features a coconut oil base that is both allergen-free...
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Is Guy's Grocery Games Store a Real Supermarket?

King of Flavortown, Guy Fieri hosts several popular Food Network TV shows like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games. The Food Network star began filming Guy's Grocery Games back in 2013 and it's now in its 26th season. What makes this cooking show unique is that it's half game show, half cooking competition. It's got the quirky challenge elements like in Cutthroat Kitchen, with the setting of Supermarket Sweep.
San Francisco, CAPizza Marketplace

San Francisco-based pizza chain boosts customer connection with Ovation, Marqii

San Francisco-based 30-location chain, Extreme Pizza, recently partnered with Ovation and Marqii improve its online presence and digital customer experiences, a news release said. The brand recent used these partnerships to enhance the marketing strategy accompanying its launch of a salad menu, called Extreme Greens, featuring made-to-order and create-your-own salads.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Premium Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets

The Impossible Foods chicken nuggets are set to be launched by the brand as its latest product to provide consumers with plant-based alternatives to meat-based meals. The chicken nuggets are expected to be made available to restaurants first before they head to grocery stores for shoppers to pick up. The product will make its formal debut at a trade show next week before either of the aforementioned launches take place to offer curious visitors the ability to learn more about the new plant-based chicken-inspired food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy