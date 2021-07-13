‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ & ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Break Into Late-Night/Variety Writing Emmy Category As Ashley Nicole Black Competes Against Herself
The Amber Ruffin Show and A Black Lady Sketch Show have both secured Emmy writing noms for the first time – noticeably helping to improve the diversity of the category. The Peacock series and the HBO show will compete in Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series against HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC’s SNL.deadline.com
