‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ & ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Break Into Late-Night/Variety Writing Emmy Category As Ashley Nicole Black Competes Against Herself

By Peter White
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Amber Ruffin Show and A Black Lady Sketch Show have both secured Emmy writing noms for the first time – noticeably helping to improve the diversity of the category. The Peacock series and the HBO show will compete in Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series against HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC’s SNL.

