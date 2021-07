First lady Jill Biden said she felt like “a kid on the first day of school” in her head-to-toe Team USA outfit as she barnstormed the Tokyo Olympics Saturday. “As you can see, I’m all decked out,” Biden said as she arrived the American ambassador’s residence to attend a watch party for the US vs. Mexico softball game in white pants with “USA” emblazoned down the right leg, an official Team USA Ralph Lauren blazer, an American flag top, and blue-and-red-striped sneakers.