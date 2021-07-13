Natural Fiber Welding Raises $15M to Spur Growth in Automotive and Textile Markets

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-textile Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for e-textile is projected to have a CAGR of around 19.6% during the forecast period. Electronic textiles (e-textiles) are fabrics that have electronics and interconnections woven into them. They usually contain conductive yarns that are either spun or twisted and incorporate some amount of conductive material (such as strands of silver or stainless steel) to enable electrical conductivity. E-textile when combined with the electronic component, could sense changes as per the environment and respond as per the light, sound or radio waves. E-textile offers capabilities for sensing, wireless communication, power transmission, and interconnection technology.