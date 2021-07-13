UofL Health's Urgent Care Plus opens in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood will have access to primary and urgent care providers through UofL Health's newest Urgent Care Plus location.

UofL Health opened its newest urgent care center on Virginia Avenue Tuesday, providing preventative and urgent care seven days a week. Services include routine exams, work-related drug tested and treatment for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

Dr. Tamea Evans with UofL Physicians' Primary Care Associates is leading the facility's medical team.

"Structural racism speaks nothing to the heart of man, but it speaks to what we put into place back in the day when we wanted to separate people," Evans said. "Now we see the impacts in our health care, so we wanted to fix those inequities by putting something that gives people true access to not just urgent care but primary care."

The West Louisville site is the fifth Urgent Care Plus location to open since UofL announced it would expand services. Around $500,000 was invested in the property to ensure it had everything needed to care for the community, including a dedicated telemedicine suite for patients to access specialty to care services like neurology, psychiatry and cardiology.

"This site is particularly significant because it fills access needs in a federally designated Medically Underserved Area," said Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, university president and chair of UofL Health board of directors. "UofL Health continues to show its commitment to improve the health of West Louisville and all the communities it serves."

All Urgent Care Plus locations are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Appointments are not necessary for urgent care, but appointments for telehealth visits or other needs are available through MyChart or UofLHealth.org/UrgentCare.

