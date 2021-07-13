Farnsworth: What leaders do we want?

In the last election, there were many Democrats, including myself, who voted for Phil Scott for another term as Republican governor of Vermont. We voted for him because we liked his policies, not because we were card-carrying Democrats or Republicans. Scott’s policies for making Vermont the most vaccinated and the least number of people sick with COVID-19 in the country were not made to achieve another term in office for himself, but to keep Vermonters safe and healthy. And Scott was not shy about giving credit to his staff, commissioners and all the people in Vermont for achieving a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.