Paul Heyman Talks Brock Lesnar’s Return & Roman Reigns

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Heyman recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of UK Metro and said he will deal with the pending Brock Lesnar issue when he has to. Lesnar has been away from WWE since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. He had Heyman by his side at that point, but since then Heyman has linked up with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who has a history with Lesnar. Heyman was asked where his allegiance may lie if and when Lesnar returns to WWE.

