Ticket sales for Pavilion Performance Series begin this week

Tickets are now on sale for the final three performances of Finger Lakes Opera’s (FLO) summer season. “FLO’s creative team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to make these productions possible. The designs we are seeing for The Barber of Seville set are incredible,” FLO Executive Director Elizabeth Long announced and went on to say, “FLO’s Stage Director Stephanie Havey, is going for a street fair atmosphere – a playful, theatrical playground full of surprises. To enhance the patron experience, FLO will have vendors onsite.” Casa Larga will be selling wine and beer; Kristy’s Kettle Corn will sell popcorn and lemonade; and Rita’s Italian Ice will offer a selection of delicious cold treats.