Ticket sales for Pavilion Performance Series begin this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ticket sales begin this week for the Washington Pavilion’s broadway series running through next summer. The Pavilion Performance Series kicks off in September and runs until June 2022. The series begins with three performances of Escape to Margaritaville, four shows of Fiddler on the Roof in February 2022, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Hairspray will take the stage in March 2022, Come From Away offers eight performances in May 2022 and three productions of Anastasia in June 2022.www.dakotanewsnow.com
