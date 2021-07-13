Introducing New Exterior Design Packages from Yardzen
SAUSALITO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Yardzen, the leading, VC-backed online landscape design and build platform, today announced new design packages that include not just yard design, but also a full reimagining of the exterior of the home. A natural extension to the scope of traditional landscape design, Yardzen’s newly available design packages—which include both landscape design and elements like exterior paint, exterior doors and garage doors, windows, roofing, exterior lighting, house numbers, mailboxes, and more—are the brand’s next step in broadening its offering to homeowners.www.timesunion.com
