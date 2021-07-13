Cancel
Alhambra, CA

Southern California Association of Governments Awards 31 Mini-Grants to 31 Projects, Six for the SGV

By Kristopher Fortin
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, the Southern California Association of Governments awarded more than $275,000 to community and nonprofit organizations to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety in targeted neighborhoods across the region. The 31 awarded projects will receive funding through the Community Streets Mini-Grants Program, part of SCAG’s regional active transportation safety and...

la.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

