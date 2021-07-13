Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

RIVER PLANTATION HOUSE LEVELED

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor months residents have been calling and complaining about a home at 510 Brandon in River Plantation which has been abandon. The 2800 square two-story home which has flooded twice and then left by the owners has been not just an eyesore but a danger to children who use one of the parks directly behind it. Precinct 2 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have had numerous calls of vagrants in the home, children in the home, and a location for drug use. Using the Montgomery County Precinct 2 Commissioners budget funds, Commissioner Riley paid to have the home removed. Crews began Tuesday morning leveling the home which was full of furniture and debris. They hope the project will be complete within two days. The property will most likely be used to add to the park which is directly behind. The property cannot be sold since it is in the flood plain. The home sat at 115 feet above sea level according to USGS, The flood stage of the San Jacinto River is 115 feet. The house sits just across the golf course from the river. According to Montgomery County, Tax Office records the property was owned by a Violey Bennett of Spokane, Washington. The assessed value was $19, 130. Prior to Harvey, the value was showing $173, 570. Several other homes on the street remain vacant and damaged.

