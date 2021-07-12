Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daviess County, IN

Daviess County Extension Homemaker hold annual achievement program

By Special to TH
Washington Times-Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daviess County Extension Homemakers met April 28 for its annual Achievement Program at Christ United Methodist Church. The theme for the evening was "Welcome Spring" and the April Debs had the tables decorated with everything spring. Pastor Jerry Turner welcomed all and gave the prayer before the delicious desserts. Maryann Mason from the Daviess County Master Gardeners gave the program on native plants and pollinators. Some of the places they have planted or helped with pollinator gardens are Powerhouse, low income housing, Emerald Place, White River Valley in Elnora and one is planned this year at the library. Its biggest project in 2019 was for Earth Day. To find out more about this project, check at www.edustore.purdue.edu.

www.washtimesherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Daviess County, IN
City
Elnora, IN
Daviess County, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Ladies#Grace College#Achievement Program#Emerald Place#Extension#Washington High School#Usi#The Sugarland Club#Barr Reeve High School#Debs Club#Nvon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy