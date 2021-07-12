Daviess County Extension Homemaker hold annual achievement program

The Daviess County Extension Homemakers met April 28 for its annual Achievement Program at Christ United Methodist Church. The theme for the evening was "Welcome Spring" and the April Debs had the tables decorated with everything spring. Pastor Jerry Turner welcomed all and gave the prayer before the delicious desserts. Maryann Mason from the Daviess County Master Gardeners gave the program on native plants and pollinators. Some of the places they have planted or helped with pollinator gardens are Powerhouse, low income housing, Emerald Place, White River Valley in Elnora and one is planned this year at the library. Its biggest project in 2019 was for Earth Day. To find out more about this project, check at www.edustore.purdue.edu.