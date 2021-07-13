West Coast Design Leader and Principal at Woods Bagot. Congratulations to Matt Ducharme, who has been promoted to Principal at Woods Bagot. Ducharme, Design Leader for Woods Bagot on the West Coast, has degrees in structural engineering as well as architecture. His design thinking emerges from this multi-disciplinary perspective. Significant projects include 447 Collins Street (The Arch), Australia’s first true mixed-use tower, and 111 West 57th Street in New York, which will be the most slender skyscraper in the world.