Maureen Boyer

It's no secret that Bay Area living is expensive, so much so that many people are leaving or coming up with some very creative solutions. If you've ever searched for a new apartment online, you've undoubtedly come across a place where the images make your jaw drop at the photos and price - and NOT in a good way. Even as rent has hit a historic decline in San Francisco, I'm here to remind you that the median two-bedroom rent is still more than double the national average. Welcome to the series we're calling, "Guess how much this rents for in San Francisco."