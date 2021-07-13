Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Maureen Boyer

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio Executive Director and Principal at Woods Bagot. Congratulations to Maureen Boyer, AIA, who has been promoted to Principal at Woods Bagot. Boyer, who will continue in her role as Executive Director of the San Francisco studio, is a recognized leader in the Bay Area and beyond. She was named one of the Northern California Real Estate Women of Influence by the S.F. Business Times. A powerful force in creating meaningful places, her portfolio includes new and adaptive reuse projects for clients such as Apple, Westfield, and Cypress Equities.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Aia#The S F Business Times#Cypress Equities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Related
San Francisco, CASFGate

1-bedroom apartment with Palace of Fine Arts view: Guess the rent in San Francisco

It's no secret that Bay Area living is expensive, so much so that many people are leaving or coming up with some very creative solutions. If you've ever searched for a new apartment online, you've undoubtedly come across a place where the images make your jaw drop at the photos and price - and NOT in a good way. Even as rent has hit a historic decline in San Francisco, I'm here to remind you that the median two-bedroom rent is still more than double the national average. Welcome to the series we're calling, "Guess how much this rents for in San Francisco."
Kennebunk, MEFosters Daily Democrat

Kennebunk Savings Bank promotes Maureen Flaherty to EVP

KENNEBUNK - Kennebunk Savings has announced Maureen Flaherty has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “Maureen joined us four years ago and since that time has become a vital part of the Bank’s senior leadership team,” said Bradford C. Paige, President and CEO. “Her focus and work to provide a stronger, clearer definition of the Bank’s brand, and to communicate that brand both in the community and internally, has been exceptional. She will continue that work in her new role but also engage more deeply in our critical customer touchpoint areas, including our branch network, customer care call center and the delivery of our online banking products.”
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

Prado Group eyes new opportunities with investment fund

In the two years leading up to the pandemic, San Francisco-based Prado Group sold off a chunk of its portfolio — more than 50 buildings. Now the real estate investment and development company is scouting for new opportunities. Prado announced on Thursday the first $200 million closing of its Prado...
bizjournals

For Founder's Day at Joseph J. Albanese, CEO Phillip Albanese reminisces and looks ahead

This year's Founder's Day was the first large, in-person event the local construction company hosted since the Bay Area sheltered in place in March 2020. What’s the fuss with Morgan Hill? At the southern tip of Silicon Valley sits the not-so-sleepy city of Morgan Hill. With a growing population, a rising technology sector, a buzzing wine region and a hometown feel, Morgan Hill is a city on the rise.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Park City, UTGlobeSt.com

How to Build Your Own CRE Brand

PARK CITY, UT—Building your own brand is important in every industry, including, of course, commercial real estate. Important enough to devote a session to the subject at last week’s GlobeSt. ELITE Women of Influence conference held in Park City, UT. The panelists came to the table with multiple pieces of...
Manhattan, NYCommercial Observer

New York City’s Building Sales Volume Up Almost 40% From Q1

The Big Apple’s volume of buildings sold reached $4.8 billion in the second quarter, up 38.9 percent from the first quarter, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield shared exclusively with Commercial Observer. The second quarter brought offices back as the reigning asset class in the city, recording $1.6...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Michael Agrillo Joins MindPetal as EVP, COO

Digital modernization service provider MindPetal has hired Michael Agrillo as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Agrillo brings more than 25 years of experience managing federal technology contractors, including 17 years as executive vice president of OnPoint. For the past four years, he served as COO of Information International Associates.
BusinessSFGate

Ancor Portfolio Company, PMA Photometals, Opens New Plant

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Ancor Capital Partners is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, PMA Photometals of Arizona, Inc. (“PMA” or the “Company”), recently opened a new production facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Established in 1982, PMA is the largest photochemical etching manufacturer in North America. The Company produces products using photochemical etching and other processes for numerous industries worldwide. The Company's offering is differentiated by its: (i) best-in-class quality, (ii) proprietary non-stick coating, (iii) ability to produce intricate designs, and (iv) lasting durability.
BusinessSFGate

Monument Chemical Expands Gulf Coast Footprint by Acquiring KMTEX LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Monument Chemical today announced it has acquired KMTEX LLC, a specialty chemical toller based in Port Arthur, TX. This acquisition brings Monument a portfolio of complementary technologies and will significantly expand its overall toll processing capability with the addition of a fourth location in Texas, strategically located on the Sabine River intercoastal waterway.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Bender CCP and Unico Mechanical Expand Footprint and Capabilities in the Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of S&S Welding

VERNON Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bender CCP, a leading provider of turnkey engineering, machining and field repair services in the Western region, announced today that it has acquired S&S Welding of Kent, Washington. S&S Welding brings more than 45 years of experience and allows Bender CCP to expand capabilities such as premier tooling, metal fabrication and aerospace tooling services for a range of customers in the Pacific NW including Boeing and SpaceX.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

95 Goodwin Street

6 Rooms, 3 Bedrooms, Living Room with Fireplace and Built-ins. Dining Room. 2 Baths fully remodeled! New Kitchen! Large level back yard with Inground Pool. Central Air. Vinyl Siding. Listing provided courtesy of Dan Keune of Campbell-Keune Realty Inc. The data relating to real estate for sale on this website...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Inside Story On Uber Freight's $2.25B Acquisition Of Transplace

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to Uber Freight's (NYSE: UBER) Bill Driegert about the inside story on the blockbuster $2.25B acquisition of Transplace. Refraction AI's Luke Schneider tells us how his robots plan to take over last-mile delivery. Nolan Transportation Group's Perry Falk has a drayage...
Chicago, ILyieldpro.com

Commercial finance veteran Suzanne Weiss joins Draper and Kramer as senior vice president

Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, a national full-service real estate firm, is pleased to announce it has named Suzanne Weiss as senior vice president, commercial mortgage servicing, for its Commercial Finance Group. An industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience in commercial finance, Weiss will oversee a group of five other servicers and have primary responsibility for servicing Draper and Kramer’s $3.5 billion commercial loan portfolio, including loans held by third-party borrowers, as well as debt used to finance Draper and Kramer’s own multifamily acquisitions and developments.
LifestyleGlobeSt.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Sell Villa Florence San Francisco for $87.5M

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has entered into a contract to sell the Villa Florence San Francisco for $87.5. An unaffiliated and unnamed third party has agreed to purchase the property, which is subject to standard closing costs and expected to close in the third quarter 2021. Villa Florence San Francisco is...
San Diego, CALas Vegas Herald

Do Away with the Hassles of Selling Your Home in San Diego

Selling homes in San Diego, or anywhere else in the USA for that matter, has turned into an unnecessarily long and drawn-out process. Unfortunately, when the dust settles, not every one is a winner, least of all, the property owner! If you're trying to sell a house fast in San Diego, you'll be surprised how challenging the traditional real estate industry have made it. And often, that's a problem for people who just want a quick sale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy