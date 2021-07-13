Night Market returning to Turner Park on July 16

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Night Market is returning on July 16 after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Night Market offers vendors, food, drinks, and entertainment. It takes place in Turner Park from 6-10 p.m. on July 16 and 30, August 13 and 27, and September 10.

“The Night Market has a very different ambiance compared to our traditional farmers markets,” says Vic Gutman, executive director of the Omaha Farmers Market. “Its nighttime hours and overall party feel make it a unique market experience.”

The Night Market is free and open to the public. It’s also dog friendly.

