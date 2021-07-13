Can Cowboys Run Defense Be Fixed?

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2020 run defense ranked 31st in the NFL last season. That’s second-worst in the league. Next up: How to fix it.

The Cowboy’ 2021 schedule looks to be loaded with running back talent again, with the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley (twice), Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, and Josh Jacobs just to name a few.

How can it get better for the Cowboys? First of all, this isn’t the same team as it was in 2020. Several additions to the defensive line and linebacker position should help. Secondly, the “mastermind” behind last season’s defense, Mike Nolan, is gone, replaced by Dan Quinn.

Maybe the biggest question is, “Can it actually get any worse?” The defensive line should be better, the linebackers should be better, and the defensive ends should be better. We think.

Or maybe there is another answer: Is it possible for the offense to help the defense? Let’s discuss!

