Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Can Cowboys Run Defense Be Fixed?

By Timm Hamm
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COqlk_0avn31oJ00

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2020 run defense ranked 31st in the NFL last season. That’s second-worst in the league. Next up: How to fix it.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

The Cowboy’ 2021 schedule looks to be loaded with running back talent again, with the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley (twice), Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, and Josh Jacobs just to name a few.

How can it get better for the Cowboys? First of all, this isn’t the same team as it was in 2020. Several additions to the defensive line and linebacker position should help. Secondly, the “mastermind” behind last season’s defense, Mike Nolan, is gone, replaced by Dan Quinn.

Maybe the biggest question is, “Can it actually get any worse?” The defensive line should be better, the linebackers should be better, and the defensive ends should be better. We think.

Or maybe there is another answer: Is it possible for the offense to help the defense? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to for all the latest videos and visual content!

Then continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL and @IndyCarTim.

To submit a question for the show please email us, or to submit your joke of the day to be considered for use on the air, email the show at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com with “Joke Of The Day” in the subject line. If we use your joke on the air we’ll send you a free DSP Media / Cowboys Blitzcast t-shirt or hat!

Comments / 2

CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
552
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#The Daily Blitz#Dsp Media#Cowboyssi Com#Theblitzcast Com#Twitter#Blitzcastnfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys stay getting shipped to free agent CB Richard Sherman

With less than three weeks before the start of training camp, the Cowboys are largely done adding players to their roster. Some analysts however believe there is one high-profile free agent remaining who makes sense for Dallas to consider brining in to potentially bolster their secondary. As the calendar turns to July, Richard Sherman is still being linked to the Cowboys.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Three reasons why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will remind fans why he's one of the top running backs in the NFL

The biggest story line of the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys will be the return of their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a gruesome injury early in the season last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole they could never dig out of. Well, Dak is back and with that comes a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. But the return of Prescott isn't the only new thing we should see this season as the team will get back another key player who went missing a year ago - Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLBlogging The Boys

The Cowboys may have a second “steal of the draft” candidate among their rookies

After every NFL draft, there are a handful of players selected that are designated as “steals of the draft”. This usually means a player who analysts thought would go much higher in the draft than they did, and the team that finally landed them “stole” them. Of course, not all “steals of the draft” pan out, sometimes the reason they slid so far is legit and the outside draft analysts were just overrating the player.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Dallas Cowboys roster

After going through a busy offseason under a new coaching staff last year, the 2020 NFL season still went far from how the Dallas Cowboys wanted it to be. The team struggled in their campaign marred by several injuries to their key players as they ended with a 6-10 record for the third spot in the lowly NFC East.
NFLYardbarker

Goodbye Gallup: Cowboys Pay $12M Per Year Or Let WR Go?

Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup is entering the final season of his rookie contract -- one of the highest value contracts in the NFL. Given his performance through the first three years of his career, Gallup, who is set to earn just over $2 million in year four, is expected to be in line for a major extension somewhere in the area $12-$13 million annual.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: David DeCastro, Nick Foles as Cowboys? Zack Martin's rank? Herschel runs again?

The big guys up front lead the pack in this edition of News and Notes. Many are wondering if the six-time Pro Bowler recently released by Pittsburgh is worth a look in Dallas. This comes just as the Cowboys’ own perennial Pro Bowl guard is revealed to be in rarefied air among NFL players. And the need for depth along the O-line is leading one Cowboys scribe to scour other team’s rosters for trade targets.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mississippi State Baseball Receives Cool Gift From Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has not forgotten where he came from. On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was in Omaha for the College World Series so he can support his alma mater. Mississippi State didn’t let Prescott down, defeating Vanderbilt 13-2 in a win-or-go-home situation. Before Game 2 even started, Prescott reportedly gave the Bulldogs an awesome gift.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season. The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...

Comments / 2

Community Policy