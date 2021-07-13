Anti-violence rally scheduled for Saturday in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. – A group of community leaders will hold a rally to address the violence breaking out across the Pee Dee. New Alpha Community Development Corporation, the development arm of the Kingdom Living Temple; the Whitney M. Slater Foundation; the Florence Democracy Center; Nubian Brothers; and Ceasefire USA will host a rally called Reclaim Our Communities Stop Killing Your Own from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Keitt Barbershop, located at 1115 Main St. in Darlington.scnow.com
Comments / 0