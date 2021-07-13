Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darlington, SC

Anti-violence rally scheduled for Saturday in Darlington

By Matthew Christian
SCNow
 11 days ago

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A group of community leaders will hold a rally to address the violence breaking out across the Pee Dee. New Alpha Community Development Corporation, the development arm of the Kingdom Living Temple; the Whitney M. Slater Foundation; the Florence Democracy Center; Nubian Brothers; and Ceasefire USA will host a rally called Reclaim Our Communities Stop Killing Your Own from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Keitt Barbershop, located at 1115 Main St. in Darlington.

scnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Society
City
Darlington, SC
Darlington, SC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Anti#Marijuana#Protest Riot#Nubian Brothers#Ceasefire Usa#The Kingdom Living Temple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Protests
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy