Green Bay Packers fans almost hit panic mode after reading Za’Darius Smith’s initial tweet that he later clarified. It seems like the house is on fire for the Green Bay Packers, the Aaron Rodgers drama has taken the NFL by storm, and his status for Week 1 is up in the air. On Friday, it was reported that contract talks between them and Davante Adams broke down, which is not a good sign because he can be a free agent next season.