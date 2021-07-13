Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Natural Fiber Welding Raises $15M to Spur Growth in Automotive and Textile Markets

Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (NFW) today announced that they have closed $15M in new funding, accelerating growth of the company to meet the demand of MIRUM® and CLARUS® product lines. The round was led by The Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA), with participation by BMW i Ventures, Prairie Crest Capital, Ethos, For Good Ventures, and Evolution VC Partners.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textiles#Textile Industry#Mirum#Prweb#Natural Fiber Welding#Nfw#Clarus#Cdvca#Evolution Vc Partners#Market Study
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Posted by
TheStreet

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market To Grow By USD 135.06 Million In 2021-2025, ARMBASALT CJSC And BASTECH To Emerge As Key Contributors To Market Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Basalt Fiber Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Fiber Laser Modules Market 2020 Trending Technologies, Development Plans, Future Growth and Geographical Regions to 2025

The recently published Fiber Laser Modules market report sheds lights on industry segments, competitive scenario, geographical expansion, and important facets like revenue, production, consumption, and Covid-19 footprint. The recently published Fiber Laser Modules market research report offers qualitative and quantitative information regarding the key growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping...
Charlotte, NCthefabricator.com

Nucor to acquire Hannibal Industries

Steel and steel products manufacturer Nucor Corp., Charlotte, N.C., has entered into an agreement to purchase Hannibal Industries Inc., a provider of racking systems to warehouses. Hannibal Industries has manufacturing facilities in Los Angeles and Houston, as well as three distribution centers. It uses sheet and bar steel, as well...
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Contactless ordering company Bbot raises $15M

Restaurant ecommerce company Bbot has raised $15 million to help expand its contactless ordering and payment platform. The company founded in 2017 by three naval engineers has grown quickly in the past year. It added 700 customers as the pandemic drove demand for its QR code-enabled ordering tool. In particular,...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Global Innovations and Emerging Trends 2021-2028

The Fact.MR report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in Semiconductor Etch Equipment market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player. The key factors that shape the...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Medical Fabrics Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Swift Textile, Beijing Beiyi, Herculite, Bally Ribbon Mills

The ' Medical Fabrics market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Medical Fabrics market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Medical Fabrics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
coleofduty.com

E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

New Study about the E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market:. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market sustainability.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market 2021 Dynamics Analysis, Size Witness Growth Acceleration During 2026

Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 includes an in-sight study of the market covering valuable insight into the current state of the local and global markets. The report focuses on market size, industry-particular process, product type, players, and production & consumption analysis considering major factors, cost structure. The report covers both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to develop this research report. The research report of the global Automotive Electric Seat Motor market renders a detailed analysis of the growth stimulants and opportunities that will drive industry expansion in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Automotive Cloud - Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: BlackBerry, Apple, Ericsson

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Cloud Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Cloud Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Cloud. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apple (United States), BlackBerry (Canada), Verizon Wireless (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Bosch (Germany), Pioneer (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Harman a Samsung Company (United States), SHIFTMobility Inc. (United States), Delphi Automotive (United Kingdom), Microsoft (United States), SAP (United States), Amazon Web Services, Intellias (Ukraine).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Titanium in the Global Automotive Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the titanium in the global automotive market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Titanium in the global automotive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%. In this market, sports car is the largest segment by vehicle type, whereas exhaust systems is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing use of titanium content per vehicle coupled with the high production of luxury and formula-1 race cars.
Businessplasticstoday.com

BMW Invests in Natural Fiber Welding

BMW i Ventures has invested in Natural Fiber Welding Inc. (NFW), a developer of plastic-free alternatives to materials such as leathers, foams, and textiles. The financing round will enable the company to scale from the batch processing of materials to commercial roll-to-roll production. NFW has developed technologies to replace incumbent...
Posted by
TheStreet

Global Radio Over Fiber Market Growth Analysis In Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

The radio over fiber market is expected to grow by USD 151.56 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70722. The high dependency of the wireless communication industry on RoF is one of the major factors propelling the market growth....
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Automotive pumps Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2026

The automotive pumps market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 25.76 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The growth of the automotive pumps market is majorly driven by the key factors, including the growing implementation of stringent environmental regulations, rising vehicle production and demand, and increasing vehicle electrification. Further, the rising in the adoption of advanced automotive technologies such as gasoline direct injection and automatic transmission is also driving the growth of the automotive pumps market.
Colorado StateStamford Advocate

Industrial 3D Printing Company Launches in Colorado with the Vision to Help Revitalize American Manufacturing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Where is American manufacturing heading in the future? With a globalized supply chain and many companies outsourcing manufacturing overseas and across borders, some speculate that the future of ‘American Made’ may not be so prolific. However, there is one technology breaking away from this trend and sparking a renewed vitality into American manufacturing. “The enormous potential of 3D printing (also known as additive manufacturing) to reshape supply chains, reduce manufacturing costs and lead times, and revolutionize design for manufacturing processes is leading the way for the future of American industry,” says Jason Korbelik, CEO of Precision Additive.
BusinessStamford Advocate

FLAVORx, Fillmaster, and FillPure Merge

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. FlavorMaster, LLC, today announced the formation of a new company focused on improving pharmacy efficiency, reducing workload for pharmacists, and enhancing the patient experience. This new entity combines FLAVORx, Fillmaster, and FillPure, into one larger and integrated company called FlavorMaster, LLC, which will be based in Columbia, Maryland. The motivation for the merger was the demonstrated success and rapid acceptance of the new FLAVORx Auto dispensing system. The FLAVORx Auto automates both reconstitution and flavoring of liquid medications, saving pharmacist’s time and allowing parents to choose the best taste for their child’s medicine.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Automotive Catalytic Converters Market 2021 Industry Growth and Forecast Analysis Report till 2029 | Faurecia, Sango, Katcon, Tenneco

The market research report on the global Automotive Catalytic Converters industry provides a comprehensive study of the various techniques and materials used in the production of Automotive Catalytic Converters market products. Starting from industry chain analysis to cost structure analysis, the report analyzes multiple aspects, including the production and end-use segments of the Automotive Catalytic Converters market products. The latest trends in the Automotive Catalytic Converters industry have been detailed in the report to measure their impact on the production of Automotive Catalytic Converters market products. With the present market standards revealed, the Automotive Catalytic Converters market research report has also illustrated the latest strategic developments and patterns of the market players in an unbiased manner. The report serves as a presumptive business document that can help the purchasers in the global Automotive Catalytic Converters market plan their next courses towards the position of the market’s future.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Stratus Building Solutions Reaches Ownership Agreement for Major Florida Market

New Master Franchisee Robert McKeown Set to Lead Palm Beach Area. Stratus Building Solutions, the nation’s leading green commercial cleaning franchise, is welcoming a new master franchisee in a major Florida market. Robert McKeown agreed to a master franchise deal this Spring to take ownership of the Palm Beach County area, working with unit franchise locations from communities from Vero Beach to Pompano Beach.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Automotive Dealer Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cox Automotive, DealerSocket, WHI Solutions

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Dealer Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Dealer Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
atlantanews.net

Diet Fiber Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Lonza Group, Nexira, Roquette Freres

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Diet Fiber Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Diet Fiber Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Diet Fiber market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Diet Fiber Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy