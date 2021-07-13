Running For All the Right Reasons

Each year 35% of adults over the age of 65 fall at least once during their daily activities. Falling significantly increases the risk of fractures in the wrist, hip, and ankle which can lead to significant loss of function. Many people who fall, even if they’re not injured, become afraid of falling. This fear may cause a person to cut down on their everyday activities. When a person is less active, they become weaker and this increases their chances of falling. Come to this class to learn about how you can safely perform strengthening and balance exercise to prevent falls and decrease fear of falling. This drop-in class is free to anyone age 50 or better and will be taught by the physical therapists from Athletico Physical Therapy.