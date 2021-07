They say that behind every successful woman is a cowboy rancher in a neck brace, and in the case of The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, they're exactly right (via The Pioneer Woman blog). The celebrity chef and de facto ranch hand credits her Marlboro Man (husband Ladd Drummond) at least in part for her success in achieving a happier, healthier lifestyle. "I wailed and complained," Drummond says of her daily regimen of lunges, squats, and straight-leg deadlifts. "But since I had a husband with a broken neck, I mostly kept it to myself." It was Ladd Drummond who Ree turned to when her weight loss plateaued, about six weeks into the venture, and he reminded her that he knows as much about calf raises as calf-raisin' when he told Ree that the only way to burn more calories was to build more muscle.