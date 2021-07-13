Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio man gets more prison time for West Virginia crime spree

By mikenolting
wajr.com
 12 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An Ohio man will serve additional time behind bars for a carjacking that ended when he slammed into a car killing a Marion County couple. Ryan Hubbs, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to spend just more than 10 years (124 months) in federal prison for carjacking. He pleaded guilty to the federal charge in January. The sentence will run concurrently with a 10-18 year state prison sentence after a conviction on second-degree robbery.

