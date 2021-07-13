Cancel
Why Cobra Kai's 2021 Emmy Nomination Is More Important Than You Think

By Helen A. Lee
 11 days ago
The nominations for 2021's Emmy Awards this September have been announced, with shows like "WandaVision," "The Crown," "The Mandalorian," and "The Handmaid's Tale" dominating the list with more than 20 nominations. But for those scouring the nominations lists to find out what shows the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences find worthy this year, there's a slightly surprising entry in the Outstanding Comedy Series category: "Cobra Kai."

