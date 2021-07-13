Cancel
A Texas Democrat Explains Why She's Fled the State - and What's Next for Voting Rights

By Andy Kroll
New Haven Register
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — About a month ago, a group of Democratic politicians from Texas fled their state in a last-ditch move to stop a voter-suppression bill. They came to Washington, D.C., to plead for help from Congress to protect the right to the vote. On one of their final days in Washington, they met with Vice President Kamala Harris. As Gina Hinojosa, one of the Texas Democratic representatives, remembers it, Harris left them with a message. “I know you’re tired, but you can’t stop,” she said. “You’re leaders now in this fight for voting rights.”

Related
U.S. Politicstexassignal.com

Democrats walked out. Now, Republicans are proving them right.

On Wednesday morning, Texas Democrats held a virtual press conference to reaffirm their commitment to combating voter suppression. The legislators’ defiance could even be felt, a surprising development considering the significant challenges they’ve faced since arriving in the nation’s capital last week. To call the lawmakers’ time in D.C. up-and-down...
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

How far can Texas Democrats take the quorum break?

It’s been 12 days since Texas House Democrats staged their dramatic quorum break to block the GOP’s election legislation, but it’s felt like an eternity. On July 12, more than 50 Democratic state representatives jumped on chartered planes to Washington, D.C., ensuring that the Texas House would not have enough members to operate and bringing Governor Greg Abbott’s nascent special session to a screeching halt. In Washington D.C., they planned to seize the national spotlight and push recalcitrant U.S. Senators to pass stalled-out voting rights legislation that could prevent Texas Republicans from further restricting state voting laws.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas Republican gives away the game with 'forensic audit' gambit

There's no shortage of problems surrounding Arizona Republicans' utterly ridiculous "audit" of the 2020 presidential election, but among them is the realization that Trumpified Republicans would inevitably want to export this absurd scheme elsewhere. As Charlie Sykes put it last month, "We can roll our eyes and treat the Arizona...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Sen. Rand Paul wades into Texas governor's race against Gov. Abbott

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul announced Thursday he’s backing Republican Don Huffines in his campaign to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott in a GOP primary next spring. The Kentucky Senator, who grew up in Lake Jackson and attended Baylor University, said he’s known Huffines, a Dallas developer, for more than 20 years.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Garcia: Cortez alienates fellow House Dems with return to Texas

Breaking a legislative quorum is one of life’s rare bonding experiences. Kind of like touring the country in a van with your band mates or suffering through a grueling training camp with your teammates. Because you’re physically disconnected from home, family and friends, you lean on each other. You become...
Texas Stateconchovalleyhomepage.com

Enough Texas House Democrats remain in D.C. to stall Republican-backed voting bill

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Enough Texas House Democrats are still in Washington, D.C. to break quorum in the Texas House, stalling any legislation from moving forward this special session. They’re specifically fighting the Republican-backed elections bill, which the GOP calls election integrity, but Democrats call voter suppression. Democrats are hoping to...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats’ defense of voting rights isn’t shameless. But Republicans’ silence is shameful.

Can’t believe I’m going to share this story to get into a considered opinion on voting rights, but . . . here goes. Back in the day, when you had to go to a store to rent movies on VHS tapes, a certain hormonal teen approached the counter with four or so G-rated titles. As I handed them to the clerk, I prayed he would make no mention of the racy movie mingled with them.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

I joined Texas Democrats' walkout in 2003. Here's why I'm staying in Austin this time.

Eddie Lucio Jr., a Democrat from Brownsville, has represented South Texas in the state's Senate since 1991. More than 50 Texas state legislators, all Democrats, have taken flight from the state in an effort to block legislation that, in our party's view, would suppress the votes of our constituents. This is an unusual action in Texas history - but by no means an unprecedented one.
Texas StateNPR

Democrat In Texas Voting Bill Walkout Says She's Protecting Civil Rights

We're going to continue our discussion on the fight over voting rights in Texas with State Representative Ann Johnson. She's one of the Democratic members of the Texas legislature who's holding out here in Washington, D.C., in an effort to block legislation that they say targets minority and new voters and is intended to pave the way for a partisan takeover of elections. The group says they will stay in D.C. until early August, holding out until the special session ends on August 6. In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will have lawmakers arrested when they return. But if they succeed in denying the state House quorum, Republicans could be forced to end their special session without voting on any bills.

