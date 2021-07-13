The Cheapest Pickup Trucks On Sale for 2021
Pickup trucks used to be cheap, utilitarian things—full stop. Today, there are both cheap pickups used for real work and cowboy Cadillacs that regular shoppers snap up in droves every year, with leather-lined interiors; big engines; and technology, comfort, and convenience features to rival European luxury cars. We've gathered here the former, the inexpensive pickup trucks that you can put to work without laying out too much cash at the dealership. They may not have all the frills or even be the best pickups around, and most are pretty darn basic and lack four-wheel drive, but they're what to look for if you're looking to spend as little as possible on something with a cargo bed.www.motortrend.com
