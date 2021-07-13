The Cheapest Pickup Trucks On Sale for 2021

Whether you’re eager for an EV pickup or reluctant at the prospect, it’s worth knowing about the serious perks to electric truck ownership. The big change from gasoline to electricity is happening across the automotive industry, but that switch is perhaps most significant—at least in America—in the impending launch of multiple electric pickup trucks. Americans love trucks and buy millions of them each year, and converting that fleet to electricity will have widespread effects on not only fuel and energy prices and infrastructure but also the way people live and work. It might seem intimidating to make such a big switch on a personal level, but EVs have some distinct advantages that we think pickup drivers will actually love. Read on to learn more about the special features that differentiate electric trucks and give them an edge over their gas- and diesel-burning brethren.