Unpacking the Drama at Outerspace in Brooklyn

An enthusiastic restaurant review in a large publication can be a double-edged sword for a small business. On the one hand, it can bring international attention to a project that might otherwise have remained a small, local favorite. On the other, that attention can easily overwhelm an operator who might not be prepared for a massive influx of curious new customers with lofty expectations. I remember being in Flushing after the small shop Dumpling Galaxy got a review in the New York Times, in which critic Pete Wells praised the “exhilarating harmonies” that chef Helen You packs into her $8 plates of dumplings. It was absolutely jammed — much busier than I had ever seen it on my previous visits — yet a number of the new customers did not give Dumpling Galaxy or You the benefit of the doubt. Instead, they took to Yelp to complain.