Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade .Rain over the past hour has resulted in minor flooding across the highlighted area. This flooding is expected to worsen as an area of rain moves inland from the Atlantic over the next hour. The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 349 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, Surfside, Virginia Key, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Medley, Liberty City, Little Haiti and Gladeview. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.