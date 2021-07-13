Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden says US democracy threatened by Republican 'subversion'

By Saul Loeb with Sebastian Smith in Washington, SAUL LOEB
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrXA9_0avn1OxL00
US President Joe Biden was fired up for a speech on voting rights /AFP

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that protecting voting rights from what he called Republican "election subversion" poses a historic "test" for the United States in the wake of the 2020 election.

"It's up to all of us to protect that right. It's a test of our time," he said in a speech in Philadelphia, birthplace of the US Constitution.

Referring to attempts led by Donald Trump to overturn the result of the presidential election, as well as pile on new voting rules in the name of security, Biden said "this is election subversion."

"It's the most the most dangerous threat to voting and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history," he said in a fiery speech.

Biden noted that in response to Republican allegations of fraud in 2020, more than 80 courts -- right up to the Supreme Court -- held hearings and in every case found nothing significantly wrong.

The 2020 presidential and congressional election saw the highest turnout in history, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and was subsequently "the most scrutinized election ever in American history," he said.

Without naming Trump, he made clear what he thought of the Republican's unprecedented campaign to overturn the results.

"The big lie's just that: a big lie," he said. "In America if you lose you accept the results, you follow the constitution. You try again. You don't call facts 'fake' and then try to bring down the American experiment just because you're unhappy."

- Limited tools -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXzUj_0avn1OxL00
President Joe Biden spoke in Philadelphia, where the US Constitution was signed /AFP

The speech in the city where the founding document of the US democratic system was drawn up and signed in 1787 is Biden's highest profile foray into a controversy that both Republicans and Democrats describe in dire terms.

According to the White House and congressional Democrats, Republicans are using state legislatures to restrict voting rights across the country under the guise of increasing election security.

Republicans, egged on by Trump, insist tougher voting rules are needed to crack down on voter fraud.

This means things like cutting back on mail-in voting, shortening hours at polls and imposing heavy fines against poll workers who make mistakes.

While Republicans say such measures would clean up US elections, Democrats point to an already extremely low incidence of fraud and say the measures target Black and other non-white voters, who tend to vote Democratic.

"They want to make it so hard and inconvenient that they hope people don't vote at all," Biden charged.

It's not clear, however, what difference he can make.

In his speech, he announced a doubling of staff for the Justice Department's voting rights division.

But broader impact would need a change in laws and Democrats, despite having a tiny majority in Congress, have been unable to get past Republican use of a blocking rule known as the filibuster.

Under the filibuster rule, it takes 60 out of the 100 senators to pass most legislation. Democrats have only 50 senators, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast a tie-breaking vote when needed.

Biden, however, has so far been reluctant to throw his weight fully behind calls by some Democrats to throw the filibuster out.

In the most dramatic episode of the ongoing struggle over voter access, Democratic lawmakers in Texas fled the state on Monday to prevent a quorum in the legislature, where the Republican majority was about to vote in new restrictions.

The Democrats' exodus was the second time they'd used the unusual tactic to derail the bill. The Texans headed for Washington where they were lobbying congressional lawmakers to push ahead on federal voting protection laws.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Elections#Republicans#Us Constitution#Democracy#The Supreme Court#American#Democrats#The White House#Democratic#The Justice Department#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The GOP's grave mistake

Ashley Pratte Oates, an Independent and a former Republican, is a communications strategist and a board member of Republican Women for Progress (which endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020). Previously she was director of media relations and a consultant for Better for America. The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author. View more opinion at CNN.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hits new low in Gallup poll

President Biden 's approval rating has dropped to a new low of 50 percent in Gallup's opinion poll, according to results published Friday. Biden's approval rating dropped 6 percentage points from June in the new poll, which surveyed 1,007 adults between July 6 and July 21. The lower rating comes...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Surprise! Donald Trump isn't putting his money where his mouth is on election 'fraud'

(CNN) — These two paragraphs from The Washington Post are both unsurprising and deeply troubling:. "Former president Donald Trump's political PAC raised about $75 million in the first half of this year as he trumpeted the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but the group has not devoted funds to help finance the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or to push for similar endeavors in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden is breaking his tax increase pledge

President Joe Biden has proposed trillions of dollars of new tax increases. He has pledged repeatedly that his tax increases will not touch anyone earning less than $400,000. These tax increases, he has promised, will only hit the very wealthy and the largest corporations. But the president is breaking his...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

GOP vows to halt Biden judicial appointments if it retakes Senate

Top Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee will pump the brakes to President Biden’s spree of federal judicial appointments should they retake the majority in 2022, several told The Post. “If Republicans take back the Senate, I’ll continue that fight to prevent activists from being confirmed while pursuing Constitutionalists for...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Madison Cawthorn Says Jill Biden Is 'Cruel' to 'Mentally Unstable' Joe Biden

Representative Madison Cawthorn claims President Joe Biden is "mentally unstable" and said first lady Jill Biden should be called out for being "cruel" to her husband. Cawthorn, a Republican who represents North Carolina's 11th congressional district, spoke to Newsmax's Chris Salcedo about his views on the president's mental state and Jill Biden's treatment of her husband.

Comments / 0

Community Policy