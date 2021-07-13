Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks busing in 'hundreds' of out-of-state employees for NBA Finals

By Ben Jordan
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xt3Vw_0avn1LJA00

The Milwaukee Bucks say they are busing in hundreds of service workers from out of state to be fully-staffed for the NBA Finals.

Bucks’ President Peter Feigin said the service industry labor shortage has the team going to great lengths to find employees.

The hype around the Bucks playing in the NBA Finals brought more than 40,000 to Fiserv Forum and the Deer District for Game 3 on Sunday, and the same is expected Wednesday night, but Feigin said finding enough workers to service the massive crowds has been a major challenge.

“We’re in a hole, and it’s timing,” he said.

During an event with the Milwaukee Business Journal Tuesday morning, Feigin said the quick turnaround to find hundreds of additional workers has the team resorting to busing in staff who typically work at the United Center in Chicago.

TMJ4

Feigin said the team is also offering special incentives to hospitality employees who make the trip from Iowa and Minnesota.

Feigin said the organization is looking for people who already know how to do the job since there isn’t enough time to properly train them.

“You wish you could plan for this in a big way, but there’s a massive labor shortage and we’re trying to get through this,” he said.

The labor shortage isn’t just a Milwaukee Bucks issue. Jim Pitman with the Phoenix Suns said they’re dealing with the same problem.

“Our concessions area is busing people in from Los Angeles,” he said. "Fortunately, the L.A. teams aren’t playing, so they have the opportunity to bring that staff in.”

Mark Kass with the Milwaukee Business Journal said the teams’ worker shortages come as no surprise.

“We’ve heard this story for months about how hard it is to get employees,” he said. “People are going to great lengths to find employees, whether it’s having higher wages, whether it’s closing more days, whether it’s just trying new things. It’s crazy out there trying to find employees.”

According to a recent survey by joblist.com , half of the participants said they would not go back to their previous service or hospitality job. A third of the participants said they wouldn’t even consider re-entering the industry.

Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Organization President Peter Rickman said many service workers are looking elsewhere to find better pay, hours and benefits.

“The hospitality industry labor market is based upon people working two, three part-time jobs, and so folks have gotten fed up with that approach,” he said. “People are saying not only do we need higher wages, something closer to a living wage, but we need healthcare, we need a pension, we need dignity, rights and respect on the job.”

Rickman said his organization represents about 1,000 service and hospitality workers at Fiserv Forum. He said the worker shortage amid the NBA Finals extends to food and beverage, security and retail.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busing#Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks#Fiserv Forum#The Phoenix Suns#Joblist Com#Milwaukee Area Service#Hospitality Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns make first big move of the offseason after NBA Finals run

The 2020/21 campaign was tremendous for the Phoenix Suns, despite falling short in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nevertheless, the future looks bright for this organization. Just days removed from losing Game 6, the Suns have already lost a key figure of their front office:. Most people won’t...
NBANewsweek

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? Couple Expecting Second Child

Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka Greek Freak, has been impressing NBA legends on the basketball court recently. His efforts have meant the Milwaukee Bucks have become the NBA Champions, for only the second time in the team's history. The Milwaukee Bucks first won the NBA Championship in 1971, meaning on its 50th...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

USA Basketball Olympian JaVale McGee asked strange question about his mother

Team USA basketball star JaVale McGee was taken aback on Saturday when a reporter asked him a strange question about his family. McGee, who joined the U.S. Olympic roster at a moment’s notice after Kevin Love dropped out and Bradley Beal was forced to miss the Games due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, talked with reporters a day before the team’s first game against France at the Tokyo Games.
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

How many children does Monty Williams have?

MONTY Williams, head coach of the Phoenix Suns, is known for his devotion to the game of basketball. The head coach was married to his wife Ingrid for two decades before a sudden accident took her life. Who is Monty Williams?. Monty Williams was born on October 8, 1971, in...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Former Suns executive has strange Monty Williams criticism

Monty Williams was widely praised throughout Phoenix’s Finals run. But one former Suns executive is now offering a strange criticism of him. Amin Elhassan of Meadowlark Media appeared this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” During the episode, Elhassan criticized Williams for entering the Milwaukee Bucks locker room during their championship celebration to offer congratulations.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 trades Bucks must make to repeat as NBA champions

The Milwaukee Bucks have finally won an NBA Championship after a 50-year drought. Giannis Antetokounmpo led this team behind a historic Game 6 closeout performance. He took home Finals MVP honors and solidified himself as a top player in the league. Giannis was always discredited for not having playoff success,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets utterly honest about Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker joining Team USA

A week has not even gone by since the 2021 NBA Finals had concluded with the Milwaukee Bucks winning the Larry O’Brien in six games against the Phoenix Suns, but three key figures of that series — Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Devin Booker — will have more basketball to play, as they will be joining Draymond Green and the rest of Team USA in Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
NBAFOX Sports

Colin Cowherd ranks his top 10 NBA players going into next season

The 2020-21 NBA season has just completed, but it's never too early to look ahead. Right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks sit atop of the NBA world after winning the championship, but there is a strong field of players who are hot on his tracks to stake their claim as the best in the league.
NBACBS Sports

NBA Finals: Monty Williams says Suns must be willing to 'do whatever it takes' to force Game 7 in Phoenix

Things started off really well for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. They won the first two games of the series and appeared poised to win their first championship in franchise history. However, the series has done a complete 180 since those first two games. The Bucks have won three straight, and now they sit just one win away from their first title in 50 years. Milwaukee's latest victory came in Game 5 on Sunday night -- after the Suns jumped out to a 16 point lead in the first half.

Comments / 0

Community Policy