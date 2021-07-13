Former state senator gets 60-day sentence for misdemeanors

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire state senator was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail on his convictions of domestic violence, criminal mischief and simple assault charges.

Jeff Woodburn, 56, of Whitefield, pleaded not guilty in 2018 to nine misdemeanor charges. A Coos County jury acquitted convicted him of some of the charges in May.

Woodburn was accused of slapping a woman and punching her in the stomach, as well as biting her once on the hand, and on another occasion, on the forearm.

Woodburn plans to appeal.

His lawyer, Donna Brown, had argued that the woman conspired with a mutual friend to develop a list of incidents Woodburn allegedly committed in a plot to scare him and prevent him from leaving her. A prosecutor said that wasn’t true.

Woodburn served three terms in the Senate. He lost re-election in 2018 to Republican David Starr, of Franconia.