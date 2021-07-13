Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos County, NH

Former state senator gets 60-day sentence for misdemeanors

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire state senator was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail on his convictions of domestic violence, criminal mischief and simple assault charges.

Jeff Woodburn, 56, of Whitefield, pleaded not guilty in 2018 to nine misdemeanor charges. A Coos County jury acquitted convicted him of some of the charges in May.

Woodburn was accused of slapping a woman and punching her in the stomach, as well as biting her once on the hand, and on another occasion, on the forearm.

Woodburn plans to appeal.

His lawyer, Donna Brown, had argued that the woman conspired with a mutual friend to develop a list of incidents Woodburn allegedly committed in a plot to scare him and prevent him from leaving her. A prosecutor said that wasn’t true.

Woodburn served three terms in the Senate. He lost re-election in 2018 to Republican David Starr, of Franconia.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
284K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, NH
Coos County, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
County
Coos County, NH
City
Franconia, NH
Coos County, NH
Government
City
Whitefield, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Misdemeanors#Ap#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy