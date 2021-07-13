Cancel
Public Safety

Detectives Working to Identify Heavily Tattooed Gunman who Robbed Man in Kroger Parking Lot

Nashville, Tennessee
 14 days ago

East Precinct detectives are working to identify a heavily tattooed gunman who Friday at 5:30 p.m. robbed a man in the Kroger parking lot at 3410 Gallatin Pike.

The victim was loading his groceries onto his motorcycle when the suspect approached him, lifted his shirt to reveal a revolver in his waistband, and demanded his keys. The victim complied. As the gunman attempted to ride off on the motorcycle, he was confronted by a Kroger security guard and crashed. He then fled on foot and a short time later stole a blue 2006 Ford pickup truck (photo attached) from a nearby residence.

The suspect is a white man with sleeve tattoos on both arms. He has a Juggalo (Insane Clown Posse) tattoo on his left bicep. He also appears to have a tattoo under his left eye.

Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QdDb_0avn1Iez00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyvgY_0avn1Iez00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhSik_0avn1Iez00

Blue 2006 Ford pickup truck

Dover, DEWBOC

Man Arrested for Robbing Woman in Dover Parking Lot

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a 49-year-old man accused of holding up a woman in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store. Police said that shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the parking lot of the store, located at 654 N. DuPont Highway, where they met with a 58-year-old woman from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Nashville, TNWKRN

Search for ‘heavily tattooed’ man accused in Nashville robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police have released surveillance photos of a man they say robbed another in an East Nashville Kroger parking lot. Investigators are hoping the public can help them identify a “heavily tattooed gunman.” The incident happened Friday, July 9, at the Kroger parking lot at 3410 Gallatin Pike.
Grayson, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

1 dead, 1 injured after shootout in Kroger parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed and another was injured in a parking lot. Officers were called to the parking lot of a shopping center located at 1921 Grayson Highway in Grayson near State Hwy. 20. Investigators say two men were...
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

Gunman Who Fatally Shot Man at Emerald Hills Park Sought: Police

San Diego investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man overnight in Emerald Hills. The San Diego Police Department said it received a call of possible gunshots at 2:14 a.m. As officers patrolled the area, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Emerald Hills Park, the department aid.
Lake Park, FLcw34.com

Man who opened fire on deputies in Lake Park identified

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the man who took his own life after shooting at deputies. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Lake Park. The sheriff's office said it had 23-year-old Marcus Pettis under surveillance in connection to a murder investigation. Deputies tracked...
Monroe County, MIPosted by
MLive

Woman accused of robbing man at gunpoint in parking lot

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A woman was arrested Thursday, three days after she allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in a Monroe County parking lot. At 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, a man entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office lobby to report being robbed in the parking lot of the Sterling Pointe Apartments earlier in the day, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Sedgwick County, KSUS News and World Report

Man Who Apparently Shot Himself in Standoff Identified

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County authorities have identified a 43-year-old man who they say shot himself during a standoff at a motel. Police on Saturday identified the man as Ramiro Rosete Jr. He died at a hospital. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle driven...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Man Identified in Park Shooting Death Identified

A 46-year-old man who was shot and killed in a park in the Palms area of Los Angeles near Culver City was identified by the coroner’s office Saturday. The body of Phillip Mathews was discovered about 5:40 a.m. Thursday at Media Park in the 9000 block of Venice Boulevard, near Culver Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles and Culver City police departments.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Metro Police identify suspect in armed Kroger parking lot robbery

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for a gunman who stole a motorcyclist's vehicle while he was loading groceries at a grocery store on Friday evening. Police identified 28-year-old Zachary Turner as a suspect in the armed hold-up on Wednesday morning. Police said the victim...

