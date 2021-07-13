Detectives Working to Identify Heavily Tattooed Gunman who Robbed Man in Kroger Parking Lot

East Precinct detectives are working to identify a heavily tattooed gunman who Friday at 5:30 p.m. robbed a man in the Kroger parking lot at 3410 Gallatin Pike.

The victim was loading his groceries onto his motorcycle when the suspect approached him, lifted his shirt to reveal a revolver in his waistband, and demanded his keys. The victim complied. As the gunman attempted to ride off on the motorcycle, he was confronted by a Kroger security guard and crashed. He then fled on foot and a short time later stole a blue 2006 Ford pickup truck (photo attached) from a nearby residence.

The suspect is a white man with sleeve tattoos on both arms. He has a Juggalo (Insane Clown Posse) tattoo on his left bicep. He also appears to have a tattoo under his left eye.

Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Robbery suspect

Robbery suspect

Robbery suspect

Robbery suspect

Robbery suspect

Robbery suspect

Blue 2006 Ford pickup truck