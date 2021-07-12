7.12.21 IRS delays / Promising news on Rx costs
Still waiting on your IRS refund? You're not alone! The IRS Taxpayer Advocate has announced 35 million tax returns have not been processed. They're severely short-staffed and refunds are delayed. Clark's tax filing strategy to save you some trouble. / Promising news on the price of prescription medicine: A new program for prescription insulin has the potential to shake up the entire prescription marketplace! Clark discusses industry factors that affect the cost of meds, and reform initiatives.www.actionnewsjax.com
