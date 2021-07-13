‘Exploding Oxygen Tanks’ on a COVID Ward Linked To Fire That Killed 92 People
A fire ignited by exploding oxygen cylinders in a COVID ward has killed 92 people at a hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah. It took firefighters several hours to put out the blaze after it broke out at al-Hussein hospital on Monday night. Dozens of people were injured in the fire, according to figures released by Iraqi health officials. Police said preliminary investigations indicated that faulty wiring had caused oxygen tanks to explode, starting the fire.www.vice.com
