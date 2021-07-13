‘Exploding Oxygen Tanks’ on a COVID Ward Linked To Fire That Killed 92 People

It’s been a gut-wrenching week for Iraqis. The Al-Hussein Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah exploded on Monday night, leaving 92 people dead and another 50 injured. Many patients were on life support when the fire raged into their beds. It’s the second COVID-19 hospital to explode in Iraq in the last three months. Residents and politicians are blaming the tragedy on widespread corruption and poor leadership, but it’s not clear who should take the blame.