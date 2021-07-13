Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

‘Exploding Oxygen Tanks’ on a COVID Ward Linked To Fire That Killed 92 People

By Azhar Al-Rubaie
Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 12 days ago

A fire ignited by exploding oxygen cylinders in a COVID ward has killed 92 people at a hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah. It took firefighters several hours to put out the blaze after it broke out at al-Hussein hospital on Monday night. Dozens of people were injured in the fire, according to figures released by Iraqi health officials. Police said preliminary investigations indicated that faulty wiring had caused oxygen tanks to explode, starting the fire.

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barham Salih
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi People#Embargoes#Covid#Funerals#Iraqi Police#Accident#Covid#Icu#Healthcare Department#The Health Ministry#Parliament#Iraqis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Related
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

More than 60 people killed in fire at Iraqi hospital treating Covid-19 patients

At least 64 people have been killed in a fire at a hospital that treats coronavirus patients in the southeastern Iraqi city of Nasiriya, according to health officials. Some 50 people were also injured in the Monday night blaze that is believed to have started after oxygen tanks exploded in an intensive care unit treating Covid-19 patients. The fire has since been extinguished.
Worldhoustonmirror.com

20 killed in fire at COVID-19 hospital in Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], July 13 (ANI): At least 20 people were killed on Tuesday (local time) when a fire broke out at COVID-19 Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in southern Iraq. The fire broke inside an isolation centre of COVID-19 hospital in the southern Iraqi Dhi Qar governorate, reported Arab News. "Fire breaks...
WorldDaily Republic

Fire in coronavirus ward kills 92 at southern Iraqi hospital

BAGHDAD — The death toll from a fire at an isolation ward for coronavirus patients in a southern Iraqi hospital rose to 92 people, health officials said on Tuesday. The health department of Dhi Qar province said that some 50 people have been injured in the blaze that broke out late on Monday at Imam al-Hussein hospital in Nasiriyah city, which lies some 230 miles south of the capital, Baghdad.
WorldBirmingham Star

Deadly blaze at Iraqi hospital's Covid-19 ward kills dozes

A hospital fire has broken out in the southern Iraq city of Nasiriyah, reportedly killing at least 39 people, injuring five and marking the country's second deadly blaze this year at a medical facility for Covid-19 patients. Footage from the scene shows dark smoke rising from a fire at the...
WorldMetro International

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq (Reuters) – The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured in the...
Middle EastScrubs Magazine

What We Know About the Iraqi Hospital Fire that Killed 92 People

It’s been a gut-wrenching week for Iraqis. The Al-Hussein Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah exploded on Monday night, leaving 92 people dead and another 50 injured. Many patients were on life support when the fire raged into their beds. It’s the second COVID-19 hospital to explode in Iraq in the last three months. Residents and politicians are blaming the tragedy on widespread corruption and poor leadership, but it’s not clear who should take the blame.
Westminster, MABoston Globe

Westminster home damaged in 3-alarm fire; propane tank exploded

A garage and home in Westminster were damaged in a 3-alarm fire Thursday morning that involved a propane tank explosion. Westminster Fire Chief Kyle Butterfield said firefighters were called at 10:03 a.m. for a report of an explosion at 345 South Ashburnham Road. Crews arrived at the scene and found...
Public HealthBBC

Indonesia facing oxygen crisis amid Covid surge

Indonesia is facing a critical shortage of oxygen, as the country battles a deadly wave of the coronavirus. Hospitals are running short of the gas, forcing residents to source it themselves. Some organisations are crowdsourcing supplies and circulating information to help people online.
WorldPosted by
Vice

US, British Olympic Workers Arrested in Tokyo for Allegedly Using Cocaine

Four foreign workers for the Tokyo Olympics were arrested for allegedly using cocaine, the Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday. The four men, two U.S. and two British citizens, are electricians hired to maintain generators at the Tokyo Games, which begin next Friday. The arrests could embarrass Olympic organizers and fuel public opposition against the games.
AccidentsPosted by
Fox News

Father saves his infant twin girls from house fire

A Detroit-area father saved his two infant, twin daughters from a house fire last weekend while they were asleep in the basement, according to local reports and a GoFundMe page. Ray Lucas and his girlfriend, ShiAnn Brown, went to run an errand at a corner gas station on July 17,...
Queens, NYpix11.com

Propane tank explodes in pickup truck bed on Queens street: officials

SAINT ALBANS, Queens — A propane tank in the back of a pickup truck exploded Tuesday, creating commotion on a Queens street. FDNY units responded to the call at Linden Boulevard and Murdoch Avenue in Saint Albans just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police and fire officials said nobody was injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy