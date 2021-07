PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Teressa Martinez is the general manager of eight hair salons and truly believes in taking care of her neighbors. Linda Dobson who nominated Teresa said, "I nominated Teressa, because I asked for a small donation of hair products for my clients at the Arizona Womans Recovery Center. Teressa showed up with tubs of products for the girls. Not only that, she closed one of her salons and invited the agency to come in and she helped all of my clients.