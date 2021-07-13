Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Workers remove boat for inquiry in Iowa water ride accident

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RE7V_0avn14O400

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Workers used a crane Tuesday to remove a boat from an Iowa amusement park ride as part of the investigation into an accident that killed one boy and critically injured his brother.

The boat, which weighs over 1,700 pounds, was removed from the manmade channel on the Raging River ride so that inspectors and engineers could have a closer examination, Adventureland Park attorney Guy Cook said.

The boat was placed on a trailer and taken to a secure location, as the investigation into the “tragic and extremely unusual accident continues,” he said.

The boat was carrying six members of a Marion, Iowa, family at the park in Altoona when it unexpectedly overturned on the evening of July 3, trapping two brothers under the water for minutes. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died of his injuries the next day, while 16-year-old David Jaramillo remains hospitalized in critical condition.

David Jaramillo is still heavily sedated and hooked up to oxygen, unable to talk or see for the moment, said family attorney Ryan Best.

His father, also David Jaramillo, was undergoing surgery Tuesday on bones he broke in his shoulder when the boat overturned, before he was able to free himself, Best said.

Michael Jaramillo’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at a Des Moines church.

A spokeswoman for the Iowa Division of Labor, which is overseeing the investigation, said Tuesday that there is no timeline for the inquiry’s completion.

Adventureland voluntarily halted the ride, and Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts has ordered it not to restart pending the conclusion of the probe and correction of hazards. A regulator who inspected the ride the day before the accident noted no problems.

Best said the family’s legal team planned to request access to the boat Tuesday to conduct its own inspection.

Comments / 3

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
284K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Altoona, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Ride#Amusement Park#Accident#Ap#Adventureland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 30 injured

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring at least 30 others, police said. The crash happened at around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT; 12 a.m. EDT) near the town of Slavonski Brod on the highway between the capital, Zagreb, and the Serbian border. The bus could be seen on its side in the grass near the edge of the road.

Comments / 3

Community Policy