‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ looks to be adding controversial ‘Roze 2.0’ skin

Many Call of Duty: Warzone players sink hours into the battle royale experience, but never know what their K/D ratio is. Find out what it is in Season 4 with our handy guide. Activision’s battle royale behemoth has been flying high for a long time now and has racked up some serious numbers when it comes to the player count. Whether it’s 5 games or 500, CoD fans have pretty much spent some time in Verdansk at one stage or another.