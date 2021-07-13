Cancel
Video Games

‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ looks to be adding controversial ‘Roze 2.0’ skin

By Matthew Forde
NME
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new skin is set to debut in Call of Duty: Warzone’s mid-season update that players are already calling the new ‘Roze’. As spotted by ModernWarzone (via VGC), the new cosmetic looks to take some inspiration from the controversial ‘Roze’ skin that debuted as part of Modern Warfare’s Season battle pass in 2020. The new skin will be implemented as part of Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update, due to go live later this week.

