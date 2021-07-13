Labor Issues Still Plague Hotel Industry Post Pandemic
As COVID-19 cases continue to fall and the U.S. economy regains its footing, the hotel industry is cautiously hopeful that leisure and business travel will swiftly rebound. While the recovery in the U.S. remains fragmented, with some areas such as Florida exceeding pre-pandemic RevPAR (revenue per available room) levels, and others such as San Francisco, New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. remaining well below 2019 levels, the trend is undeniably positive in virtually every market.www.law.com
