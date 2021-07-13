French Open champion Krejcikova makes Prague Open 2nd round
PRAGUE (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova has advanced to the second round of the Prague Open by beating qualifier Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-3. The second-seeded Krejcikova is warming up for the Tokyo Olympics at this hard-court tournament in her home country. She will next face unseeded Ysaline Bonaventure after the Belgian eliminated Naiktha Bains 6-3, 6-2. Third-seeded Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from the tournament due to a leg injury. Unseeded Storm Sanders of Australia came back to upset fourth-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 while fifth-seeded Czech Katerina Siniakova beat Jodie Burrage Britain 6-0, 6-4.www.wcn247.com
