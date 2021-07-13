Cancel
Unable to leave Russia, director attends Cannes virtually

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

CANNES, France (AP) — Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov is banned from leaving his home country but phoned into his Cannes Film Festival premiere by FaceTime and spoke to the media by Zoom. Serebrennikov’s “Petrov’s Flu” premiered Monday in Cannes, where a seat was left open for the 51-year-old director. It wasn’t the first time Serebrennikov was forced to miss a Cannes premiere. In 2018, he was under house arrest when his film “Leto” debuted at the festival. Serebrennikov is no longer under house arrest but he’s unable to travel outside Russia due to a 2020 fraud conviction. He joked Tuesday that during the pandemic, everyone has gotten to experience a version of his isolation.

