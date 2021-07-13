Cancel
REVIEW: Pig (2021) dir. Michael Sarnoski

By Oscar Goff
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my review of Panos Cosmatos’ instant midnight movie staple Mandy, I referred to Nicolas Cage’s latter-day oeuvre as his “Fat Elvis period.” On the surface, this sounds like snark (and maybe it is, to a certain degree), but I didn’t mean it entirely as a knock. The Elvis Presley that donned the spangled jumpsuit of the final decade of his career and life was a different animal from the Sun Records, too-pelvic-for-TV bad boy of the ‘50s, but he was still a star, goddamn it, and at his peaks he was capable of artistry every bit as riveting as “That’s All Right” or “Hound Dog.” Likewise, the Nicolas Cage of today often lapses into self-parodic stunt-casting in straight-to-streaming dreck far beneath his talent. But every once in a while, when presented with material meaty enough for him to fully engage with, he reminds us how he got so famous in the first place.

