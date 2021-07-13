REVIEW: Pig (2021) dir. Michael Sarnoski

Rated R. At Landmark Kendall Square and Coolidge Corner Theatre. Stare into the mirror that is "Val," a biographical documentary by and about the actor known as Val Kilmer. What you see is Kilmer in all his iterations: as a boy, as a young actor, a more seasoned actor, a man in his 60s with a tracheostomy tube recovering from throat cancer. You will also see Kilmer as Iceman in "Top Gun" (and engaging in high jinks behind the scenes), as Madmartigan in "Willow," as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's "The Doors," Simon Templar in "The Saint," opposite Marlon Brando in the folly that was "The Island of Dr. Moreau." You will see him at a high point creatively in "Tombstone" as the terminally ill gunfighter Doc Holliday, twirling his six-guns, and you will see him at his lowest ebb as Batman and Bruce Wayne in the awful "Batman Forever," suffocating in the mask and rubber suit. You may fall in love with Kilmer all over again, which I believe is the intention of the film. Or, you may get sick of him, all over again. Half of the shots in "Val" are close-ups.