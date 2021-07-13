Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

$30 Million in Upstream BIPOC Community Investments Recommended by the Equitable Communities Initiative Task Force Delivered to City Council

By Kamaria Hightower
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vb1pF_0avn0BW700

To improve disparate outcomes for communities furthest from equity the Task Force developed 9 recommendations with 18 implementation strategies

Upon Council’s proviso lift millions can be dispersed to community by end of 2021

SEATTLE (July 13, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan transmitted $30 million in investments recommended by the Equitable Communities Initiative Task Force (ECITF) to improve disparate outcomes for Seattle’s Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities. The investments begin to correct disparities caused by government-sanctioned and racist policies, which negatively-effect the Black and Indigenous communities at disproportionate rates. The legislation was developed after Task Force members and city departments developed implementation plans for each recommended strategy.

In 2020, Mayor Durkan requested that the City, for the first time, build the budget around $100 million in investments in BIPOC communities. The Mayor used all of the City’s resources to balance the budget during a historic shortfall, including: $73 million from the City’s emergency reserves, $20 million in reductions to the Seattle Police Department, a wage freeze for non-represented employees, redirecting voter-approved levy dollars to support basic city operations, federal relief assistance, and new City revenues. The Equitable Communities Initiative Task Force is one element of the overall $100 million investment.

“Today, Seattle is delivering on its commitment to address generational wrongs that have had a devastating impact on communities of color. These impactful community leaders have fought for justice within their communities, volunteered their time, and expertise to make recommendations that are the first step towards righting past wrongs. The best ideas come from the community, and their work underscores that fact. By working together, they’ve shown what’s possible when the government steps out of the way so that community can step forward with real solutions. I look forward to seeing these investments serving the urgent needs of communities that have for far too long been grossly under-funded.”

“The ECI Task Force focused on targeting investments to the most significant and pervasive systemic challenges facing communities of color in our city. Their recommendations focus on equity in business development, education, homeownership and healthcare. I applaud the members of the task force for their diligence and determination to find the best path to improve outcomes for generations to come,” said Councilmember Debora Juarez ex-officio Task Force member.

The Task Force developed 9 recommendations with 18 strategies to strengthen communities of color so that they can thrive. The recommendations fall under the following four pillars:

$7.5 Million – Building Opportunity through Small Business Support

  • Provide Equitable Small and Micro Business Capital
  • Offer Small Business Technical Assistance on Financial Health, Digital Tools, and Construction Support

$7.5 Million – Developing Diverse and Culturally Competent Educators and Education Opportunities

  • Fund Culturally Supportive Re-entry Programs for Formerly Incarcerated BIPOC
  • Support Equity in Education with Students
  • Provide Cultural Education for BIPOC youth

$8.8 Million – Accessing Affordable Housing, Land Acquisition and Generational Wealth

  • Establish a Generational Wealth Education Program and Resource Portal
  • Identify Housing Strategies for Low- and Middle-Income Apprentices and Pre-Apprentices
  • Broaden Priority Hire and WMBE Support
  • Create Homeownership Supports and Development Opportunities
  • Study the Feasibility of a Lease to Own Program
  • Provide Ownership Retention Resources for BIPOC Families to Remain in Their Homes

$6.2 Million – Improving Positive Health Outcomes

  • Provide Holistic Culturally Responsive & Inclusive Healthcare
  • Improve Access to Culturally Responsive & Inclusive Healthcare
  • Sustain a Healthy Food Fund for Community-Led Projects Focused on Food Security
  • Increase Farm to Table Access with a BIPOC Emphasis
  • Support an Environmental Justice Fund for Community-Led Projects
  • Address Barriers to BIPOC Professionals Entering the Healthcare Workforce
  • Enhance Youth Career Exploration in the Healthcare Industry

Recognizing it will take years of investment to address generations of disinvestment, Mayor Durkan has committed to including another $100 million in her proposed 2022 budget to further address systemic inequities facing BIPOC communities.

“As we closely examined generational wealth, we found that many BIPOC communities not only don’t have access to housing, but they also don’t have access to the same financial support that many White-led businesses do. We wanted to create opportunities for BIPOC business owners to work with colleagues who resemble those they serve. Through Technical Assistance, we are providing a deeper level of support while they are at the table applying for funding, helping them analyze how much they need, and assist in completing applications,” said Task Force member Donna Moodie, owner of Marjorie. “We can invite them to turn a loan into a forgivable loan simply by attending Technical Assistance classes that would improve their business acumen. This is a win-win create esteemed people in our communities whose business behavior and success can be modeled.”

“As housing prices continue to rise across Seattle, the Task Force used this opportunity to recommend steps to help address this crisis. Strategies like developing a lease to purchase program will help shift the mindset away from the thought that living in Seattle means that you can’t own. But we also took a

broader approach because we know that access to good jobs and access to apprenticeships are also strategies to keep people housed,” said Task Force member Sharon Williams, Executive Director of CD Forum. “The City must also take an active role in developing educational programs that encourage longer-term strategies for families and individuals to create generational wealth. It is our hope that with these recommendations, over time, we will see more people on the path to ownership and remaining stably housed within our City.”

THE PROCESS

From December 2020 to June 2021, the Task Force of 26 community leaders met weekly for more than 60 cumulative hours in over 30 meetings. With decades of lived experience and professional expertise, the Task Force developed recommendations using the Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) Equitable Development Community Indicators Report as background; tapping into the ingenuity of the Innovation Advisory Council by working with a team of Microsoft data scientists to further disaggregate race-based data within the report; and by taking a comprehensive look at current City investments into BIPOC communities, with an eye towards developing programs to fill gaps within the system and strengthening programs with proven success.

Throughout April, and due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the task force facilitator, The Profitable NonProfit hosted a series of virtual stakeholder meetings inviting rank and file community members, peer organizations, business owners, and community-based organization leadership to ensure recommendations mirrored community needs and priorities.

Following the announcement of their recommendations, the Task Force began convening weekly with City departments to help inform on the creation of implementation strategies that can be quickly launched so that millions in investments will begin landing in the community by the end of 2021. Task Force members thought deeply about systemic barriers to BIPOC organizations in accessing City funds and worked with the City to define ways to lower barriers that have blocked communities of color in the Requests for Proposals (RFP) process. Some of the strategies include:

  • Being intentional about who the investments were targeting by giving priority to organizations led by people of color, and serving communities furthest from equity.
  • Providing language access to reduce language barriers for potential applicants.
  • Including technical support for prospective applicants and continued support throughout the process.
  • Launching a simplified low-barrier RFP specifically targeting small organizations.

After seven weeks of collaboration and discussion with the Task Force, eight departments developed implementation strategies based on Task Force recommendations, including the Department of Early Education and Learning; Department of Finance and Administrative Services; Department of Neighborhoods; Human Services Department; Office of Arts and Culture; Office of Economic Development; Office of Housing; and the Office of Sustainability and Environment.

The $30 million investment was allocated in the 2021 budget, however, the funding is currently under Council proviso, meaning that recommendations cannot be implemented and money disbursed to the community until the proviso is lifted. The Task Force will present their spend plan with 18 investment strategies to the Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee on Tuesday, July 20 at 9:30 a.m. and request that the legislation is passed on to the full Council to lift the proviso. With swift Council action, City departments expect to begin developing RFP’s in the coming weeks with a surge of investments landing in the community by the end of 2021.

Task Force members are in ongoing discussions with the City on continued engagement to ensure accountability and tracking of investment outcomes. Further, the City of Seattle recently launched a disparity study to identify and remove inequities in the City’s soliciting and procuring of contracts and awarding of public funds.

For more information on the Equitable Communities Initiative visit: seattle.gov/equitable-communities-initiative.

###

Comments / 0

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

305
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Education
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Seattle City Council#Investment#Race#Housing Prices#The Task Force#Upon Council#Ecitf#Bipoc#Digital Tools#Construction Support#The Healthcare Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Jenny Durkan Announces Proposal to Create a New Specialized Triage Response to Provide Alternative to Sworn Police Response

New specialized triage response will reduce need for armed police response to non-emergent calls like wellness. SPD will also expand successful Community Service Officer program. Seattle (July 23, 2021) – Building off of the City’s work to reimagine policing and community safety, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced a proposal to...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

21-001: TRANSIT PLUS MULTI-MODAL CORRIDOR OUTREACH ON-CALL

21-001 Transit Plust Mulity-Modal Corridor Outreach On-Call. The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), requests Statements of Qualifications from qualified firms for the following services:. Outreach and communications services to support 3 of the 5 upcoming Transit-Plus Multimodal Corridor Program projects. The initial anticipated scope will include...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Community Liaison Amanda Richer Goes inside One Health Clinic to Learn about the Digital Gap

Though Seattle may seem like a highly connected city, some of our most vulnerable residents lack consistent access to computers, smart phones, and reliable internet. To amplify and understand the needs of these residents, Community Liaisons partnered with members of the City of Seattle’s Internet for All Working Group to create a series of short videos highlighting the challenges our neighbors have faced over the past year.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Council Passes President González’s Legislation Creating Independent Economic and Revenue Forecasts Office

Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González (Position 9, Citywide) and the City Council adopted legislation today to create the Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts (ERFO), moving the work into a more transparent and independent entity that will help level the playing field between both branches of government in the budgeting process.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Human Services Department prepares its wildfire smoke response to support people experiencing homelessness

In addition to the incredible challenges our City has faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our region has seen an increase in extreme weather events over the past year due to climate change, such as record breaking snow fall in February, all-time record breaking heat last month, and the severe drought we are currently experiencing across our state.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

New $150k Loans Available to Small Businesses and Nonprofits

The Small Business Flex Fund is a new resource to help Washington’s small businesses and nonprofits access the financial support they need to thrive. Small businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $150,000 and the money can be spent flexibly, including on payroll, utilities & rent, supplies, marketing & advertising, building improvements or repairs, and other business expenses. You will be connected to a local, community-based lender who can assist with every step of the application and direct you to additional support services, as well.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Annual Audit 2021-2025; SPU RFP/Contract# 21-148-S

The City of Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified auditing firms to audit Seattle Public Utilities’ financial statements. This work includes three bodies of work: 1. Audit of SPU’s three funds: Water Fund, Solid Waste Fund, and Drainage & Wastewater Fund statements of net position, statement of revenues, expenses and changes in net position, and statements of cash flows; 2. IT audit of systems and; 3. Review of the agreed upon procedures for wholesale contracts.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Learn about the Neighborhood Matching Fund at Upcoming Workshops

Fund supports community-building projects in Seattle’s neighborhoods. Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is hosting three virtual workshops for those interested in applying to their Neighborhood Matching Fund. Each workshop will provide an overview of the Neighborhood Matching Fund, the qualities of a strong application, and the review process. Neighborhood and community groups interested in the fund are invited to attend.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Applauds City Council’s Unanimous Passage of Legislation to Authorize Acquisition of Land in South Park for Affordable Housing

Legislation advances City efforts to achieve community-led equitable development and environmental justice goals. Seattle (July 12, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan’s legislation authorizing the Office of Housing to acquire two parcels in South Park for affordable housing development was passed unanimously by City Council today. Council Bill 120114 requires the housing developed on these parcels to be affordable to households making at or below 60 percent of area median income (AMI) which is equivalent to $69,400 for a family of four and $48,600 for an individual. Mayor Durkan plans to sign the legislation this week.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

SPU’s RV Wastewater Pump-Out Pilot Program Partners with Public Health – Seattle King County to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

As a public utility, SPU values community health & safety. During COVID-19, our teams have increased innovative essential services for our unhoused neighbors. SPU’s RV Wastewater Pump-Out Pilot program started in spring 2020 and provides increased access to reliable wastewater services which help prevent spills. In 2021 alone (as of 6/30/21), staff have already provided 738 mobile RV waste pumping services directly to RVs across Seattle and partnered with outreach providers.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

As Welcome Back Weeks Begin, Mayor Durkan and Partners Announce New Efforts to Support Small Businesses Across the Downtown Core

City to Support Nearly 500 Downtown Small Businesses Through Welcome Back Weeks Efforts, Approximately 80% are Women or Minority Owned. SEATTLE (July 12, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced new efforts to support small businesses across the downtown core as part of Welcome Back Weeks occurring from July 12 – 26. The City and downtown partners launched Welcome Back Weeks to bring workers, small businesses, and visitors back downtown. Large-scale events will take place in the Chinatown-International District, Pioneer Square, and Westlake, but many small business promotions span neighborhoods across downtown and will continue beyond the July Welcome Back Weeks. Through its partnerships with the Alliance for Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), and the Intentionalist, the City is supporting nearly 500 downtown small businesses during Welcome Back Weeks, approximately 80 percent of which are Women or Minority Owned Businesses (WMBE).
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle named Digital Inclusion Trailblazer

In these times, when internet access has played a vital role to connect to our community, the work of the Community Technology & Broadband is an important asset to the City of Seattle. The Seattle IT team is behind the work that garnered a Digital Inclusion Trailblazer designation once again by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA).
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

If you got it, a truck brought it. The Seattle Freight Advisory Board is seeking new members!

COVID-19 crystalized for many Seattleites how important the movement of goods and services is to a thriving city. SDOT is looking for people interested in the efficient movement of goods to participate on the Seattle Freight Advisory Board. Topics range from how to balance competing demands for our streets and curb space to innovative studies and pilot programs in partnership with the University of Washington.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

On-Call Environmental Services; RFQ #SCL-767001403

August 10, 2021 at 3:00 pm (PDT) NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) Seattle City Light (City Light) seeks to engage Consultant(s) to provide services including, but not limited to, environmental field investigations and analyses, contaminated site evaluation/cleanup oversight, and environmental permitting to support its Environment, Land and Licensing Business Unit (ELLBU), on an on-call basis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy