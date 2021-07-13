Cancel
Love Park has a new neighbor: Uptown Beer Garden

WHYY
WHYY
 11 days ago
Uptown Beer Garden has moved to a new location at 1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, just a block-and-a-half away from its former location on 17th and JFK. Crafts Concept Group and Uptown’s owner Teddy Sourias announced the 18,000-square-foot beer garden would be permanent and year-round, meaning more space and the ability to seat 350 guests during regular business hours and up to 700 for private events.

