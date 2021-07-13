The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 954 – Four Rebound Power Hitters

Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about Rob Manfred teasing a possible permanent reprieve from zombie runners and seven-inning doubleheaders, react to Monday’s Home Run Derby and outpouring of appreciation for Shohei Ohtani, and lament Ronald Acuña Jr.’s season-ending injury (and assess the state of the Braves). Then (45:46) they bring on FanGraphs Lead Prospect Analyst Eric Longenhagen and National Writer Kevin Goldstein to break down the amateur draft, touching on the Pirates’ surprising first-overall pick, the best player picked, draft-day maneuvering, players who fell further than expected, how to break news about the next players picked, teams with “types,” the best and most eyebrow-raising team approaches, the Angels’ no-hitter draft, the draftees who’ll make the majors fastest, the potential two-way players, the oldest player ever drafted, the impact of the late draft date, the future of the draft, standouts at the Futures Game, and more.
