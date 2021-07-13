Cancel
Seattle, WA

The Mixer: New Media and Digital Arts – Next Steps and Funding Opportunities

By April Jingco
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 12 days ago

To The Mixer Community,

Thank you to everyone who attended our June 30 Mixer on New Media and Digital Arts! From playing with the definition of “New Media” to touching on NFTs, accessibility, and the wild world of the future we are making today in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual (VR); we covered a lot of ground. We’re grateful to our panelists Abie Ekenezer, gome, Evie Powell, Julia Bruk, and Elizabeth Ralston — be sure to keep an eye on what they’re up to!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnLBh_0avmzjPQ00
Snapshot from The Mixer: New Media and Digital Arts on June 30

At the June Mixer, we also launched the New Media and Digital Arts survey that will guide our team in making new policies to include New Media in our awards and granting structures. If you or someone you know are New Media artists or dabblers, please make sure they/you add their voice below. We want to hear from you!

While we are still working on finding a path to encompass the wide array of art forms under the umbrella of New Media, hearing from the participants also illustrated that: 1) many of us are in that same boat, 2) interest in incorporating modern elements like streaming was high, and 3) more information would be useful all around.

Our internal working definition of New Media is: any expression that uses “dot com technology” on any axis other than exclusively marketing or distribution. How does that resonate with you?

FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES

Here’s a round-up of funding opportunities that were shared at The Mixer — keep these in mind for your new media and digital arts projects in the works:

CURRENT:

  • Artists Up: Focus on underrepresented artists; apply for mentorship scholarships (four on-hour online sessions with a mentor).
  • Application opens Sept. 1, 2021
  • smART Ventures: Up to $1k; funds personal or neighborhood projects; youth can apply.
  • Applications accepted on a rolling deadline
  • Neighborhood Matching Fund (Department of Neighborhoods): $5k available, funds a variety of unique and creative community projects; applicants must match their award with contributions from the community whether as volunteer time, donated materials, donated professional services or cash. Details in this virtual workshop recording.
  • Applications accepted on a rolling deadline
  • Open 4Culture (4Culture): Up to $1500; prioritizing projects within King County but NOT in Seattle (unless the project is heritage or preservation-based).
  • Applications accepted on a rolling deadline

UPCOMING:

  • City Artist: $2k, $5k, $8k funding available; supporting specific, rotating disciplines each year.
  • Applications open again in 2022
  • Arts in Parks: $1300-$7800; currently on pause, check back for future opportunities
  • Artists at the Center (working title): Performance activations on the Seattle Center campus, funded by Climate Pledge Arena/Seattle Kraken. Pilot starts October 2021.
  • Open call for future years’ opportunities to come in 2022.
  • Public Art Roster: This roster of visual and public artists is used by the Office of Arts and Culture for various “fast track” projects. The roster is curated by a community selection panel that includes working artists, administrators and curators.
  • Opens every 3 years — next in mid-2022.
  • King Street Station Artist in Residence: artists/artist teams may apply for a residency award at ARTS at King Street Station. Each residency period is approximately two months long, and includes use of the studio space and a $2,000 stipend. Artists from historically under-represented communities, including communities of color, immigrant, and refugee communities are encouraged to apply.
  • Applications open again in 2022.

Please help us gather as many voices as possible so that we can help grow into the office that we know we can be. Give us your feedback by filling out the survey by July 23, 2021!

P.S. The Mixer is taking a break for the summer and is scheduled to return on September 29. See you soon!

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

Community Policy