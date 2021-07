If you’re heading in or out of Colorado, you could end up at one of the many airports in the state. While some states only have one or two airports, Colorado actually has many, with flights coming in and out at all different times of the day. Each different airport may have easier access to different areas of the state. Clearly Denver International Airport is the largest airport with the most flights. But it may be worth while to consider flying into a smaller airport that will get you closer to your ultimate destination, particularly during snowy times of the year.