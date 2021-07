One of the most brutal and compelling Olympic road races in memory ascended Mount Fuji and then erupted into a battle for Olympic gold. A high-quality pack of 11 riders established themselves at the front and then tore lumps out of each other with attack after attack, and it was Richard Carapaz who delivered the killer blow.It was only the second gold medal in Ecuador’s history. In front of a near full grandstand at the Fuji International Speedway circuit – spectators are allowed at venues outside Tokyo itself – Carapaz approached the finish and glanced over his shoulder to confirm...